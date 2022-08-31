Serena Williams won more Miami Open titles while the tournament was played on Key Biscayne - 8 titles - and was a figure who was very close to the island until her last coronation in 2015.

Soon, her final farewell to tennis is expected.

Versión en español

In a match that could have been the last of her astonishing career, Serena recovered from a shaky start to double 6-3, 6-3 against Danka Kovinic this past Monday night in the opener of her final US Open appearance in New York.

The atmosphere was more carnival-like than the melancholy that accompanies farewells.

What will be the memory of that night that will remain engraved?

"It's something with huge meaning for me," said the six-time champion at Flushing Meadows, owner of a total of 23 Grand Slam titles. "When I walked out onto the court, the reception was really overwhelming. It's a feeling I'll never forget," she added.

It was quite a spectacle. Film director Spike Lee took part in the coin flip. Former U.S. President Bill Clinton was in the stands. So were Mike Tyson and Martina Navratilova, seated together.

And sitting with her dad and grandmother was Williams' daughter Olympia, who turns 5 this coming Thursday. She sported ornaments in the white braids in her hair, the same style her mother did when she won her first U.S. Open as a 17-year-old in 1999.

Williams, 40, recently teased the tennis world with her retirement in a Vogue magazine article and expressed her desire to become a mom for the second time.