Cuban-born Art Acevedo introduced as City of Miami Chief of Police

Art Acevedo, the Houston, Texas police chief, who gained national prominence by supporting tighter gun sales control, marching alongside protesters after George Floyd's death has been hired to be the next City of Miami police chief.

While announcing the hiring Monday, City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said, "We got who we think is the best police chief in the United States." Suarez had previously described Acevedo as the Tom Brady or Michael Jordan of police chiefs in statements to the Miami Herald.

Acevedo, 56, is expected to take over the job in four to eight weeks.

The Cuban-born Acevedo migrated to the United States as a refugee with his family when he was four years old. He was the first Hispanic to head the Houston Police Department, where he served five years and was in charge of a force of 5,400 officers, with a budget of more than $ 1 billion.

The City of Miami police department has 1,400 officers. When asked why he decided to take over a smaller department, Acevedo said it was time for a change of scenery given that Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is ending his term, also mentioning how much he enjoyed his visit to Miami, mentioning downtown Miami and Little Havana.

During his introductory press conference, Acevedo said "We will not allow mediocrity at the Miami Police Department," adding that he is "not a friend of bad cops, but I will stand up for good cops."

