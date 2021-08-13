Cyclone 7 develops in Atlantic, could become Tropical Storm Grace by Saturday

An emerging tropical threat in the Atlantic has become organized enough that on Friday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) labeled it “Potential Tropical Cyclone.” It is expected to strengthen further and be named Tropical Storm Grace as early as Saturday.

Tropical Storm Watches have been issues for portions of the Leeward Islands.

As of 11 a.m. Friday, the storm was located 840 miles east of the Leeward Islands, moving west at 21 mph with 35 mph winds.

On the forecast track, the system is expected to move over the Leeward Islands Saturday night and Sunday, and then be near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Sunday night and Monday and perhaps follow a course that could take it to South Florida by the end of next week.

