Climate change poses a future threat to coastal cities like Miami, and even more so to islands like Key Biscayne, due to rising sea levels. However, few measures seem to be making progress to stop this serious problem.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, warned on Tuesday of a "dangerous disconnect" between what citizens and scientists are demanding to stop climate change and what governments are actually doing about it.

Greenhouse gas emissions have to fall by 45% this decade, Guterres said, but are expected to rise by 14%.

"We are witnessing a historic and dangerous disconnect: science and citizens are calling for ambitious and transformative climate action," he told a climate conference in Austria. “Meanwhile, many governments do not make decisions. This inaction has serious consequences.”

Guterres said Russia's war in Ukraine risked worsening the crisis because major economies "insist on fossil fuels" that are blamed for much of the emissions driving global warming.

"New funding for fossil fuel exploration and production infrastructure is a frenzy," he said in a video message to the Austrian World Summit, initiated by former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Guterres urged countries to opt instead to abandon coal use by 2040, 2030 in the case of rich countries, and focus on replacing fossil fuels with renewable sources of energy such as solar and wind.

"Renewables are the peace plan for the 21st century," he said.