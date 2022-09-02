Tropical Storm Danielle continued to gain strength and according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami, the storm is expected to become the first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season.

As of 5 a.m. Friday, Danielle was located 890 miles west of the Azores, moving east at 3 mph. Maximum sustained winds are 70 mph with higher gusts, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center.

The NHC forecast calls for Danielle to gain strength and become a hurricane sometime Friday and expected the storm to “meander over the open Atlantic during the next couple of days,” posing no threat to the US mainland at this time.

For more click here.