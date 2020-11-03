The sad tale of Manny and the Mashta manatee

It is a sunny morning at about 10 a.m. October 30 and I am standing on the Mashta Island Bridge looking westward, admiring the tropical view. It is a perfect morning.

Then I look down.

Against the bridge lay a motionless manatee, his head resting peacefully on his right front flipper, as if he were sleeping. There are no apparent injuries. I stood and just looked for a long long time.

What to do? I immediately called Manny Rionda, a beach conservationist. “I will be there in five minutes.” Another call to Christine Biggers, who I often see at this spot admiring the view.

As I wait, a woman approaches with a child in a stroller. I smile. “Why don’t you go over to the other side because you might not want to see what’s over here...” She nods knowingly and turns the stroller away.

Manny arrives and calls the Marine Animal Rescue Society’s hotline. They ask some questions, including our exact location and contact information. This official process takes a few minutes.

“FWC is going to send a boat to pick up the manatee and tow it to another location for a necropsy to determine the cause of death. They should arrive in an hour,” We decided to wait and keep quiet.

A Key Biscayne Police Department officer arrives and is friendly and supportive, but also explains he is not equipped to handle this situation. “I will be in the area. Call if you need further assistance.”

After what seems like an eternity waiting in the sun, a small FWC vessel enters Hurricane Harbor and approaches the bridge.

“Glad you are here. My name is Manny. Sorry we are meeting under these circumstances.”

The FWC officer asks Manny to get into the water and secure a tow line to the manatee’s tail. This is a big ask for reasons both logistic and emotional, but Manny does not hesitate. “Throw me the line,” he calls out as he climbs over the railing and down to the water, where the manatee is still floating.

It’s grim work. Manny reaches his arms around the dead manatee to secure the line, then hoists himself back up onto the bridge,

How to report a sick, injured or dead marine animal.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission Alert Hotline can be reached by calling 1-888-404-3922. Be prepared to answer the following: