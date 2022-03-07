Deadline Extended to File your Property Tax Exemption

The property tax filing deadline for Miami-Dade County, FL was on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. However, you may still file your property tax benefits.

The application process now includes an “Extenuating Circumstance Form”, which will need to be filled out along with a regular application. This form requires all property owners filing after March 1, 2022 to detail the reasons why they are filing late.

Those who have not had an opportunity to file for Homestead or Portability may still be able to do so online or scheduling an appointment online to visit the property appraisers office. .

Applications, including the Extenuating Circumstances Form, can be found at www.miamidade.gov/pa.

For questions or concerns visit www.miamidade.gov/pa or make an appointment online to visit in person in Downtown Miami (111 NW 1st Street, Suite 710) or South Dade Government Center (10710 SW 211th Street, 2nd Floor), Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.