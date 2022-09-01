Depression forms in Atlantic, could become Danielle on Thursday; NHC monitoring 2 other systems

On Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami, issued its first advisory on a new Tropical Depression which formed overnight in Atlantic with 35 mph winds.

As of 5 a.m., Tropical Depression Five was located 975 miles west of the Azores, moving east-northeast at 2 mph.

The NHC said it expects the system to strengthen and the forecast is for the depression to become a tropical storm later on Thursday.

If it becomes a named storm, it will be called Danielle.

The NHC was also monitoring two other systems, both with 40 percent – or better - chance of development.

One system, east of the Leeward Islands was producing showers and thunderstorms and has increased in organization and the NHC said that although conditions were “only marginally conducive,” any strengthening would lead to the system becoming a Tropical Depression.

The system has an 80 percent chance of becoming a depression by the weekend. If it strengthens further into a named storm, it will be called Earl.

A system in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic has poorly organized shower activity and the system has now a 40 percent chance of development, down from 60 percent Wednesday.

The NHC said the system could still become a short-lived tropical depression by the weekend, conditions become unfavorable for further development.