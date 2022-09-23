Depression forms in Caribbean, TS Hermine expected to develop soon, on path to South Florida

Friday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami issued its first advisory for Tropical Depression Nine and forecast is for the system to go through “significant intensification over the weekend,” the NHC said.

As of 5 a.m. Friday, the depression was 615 ESE of Jamaica and 1105 miles ESE of Havana, Cuba, moving WNW at 13 mph with 35 mph winds.

The NHC expects the system to turn more today, followed by a turn to the northwest by this weekend. The present 5-day track has most of Florida in the cone, including all South Florida and most models show the system impacting parts of Florida.

The NHC says the system will slowly intensify Friday, but expects what it called “more significant intensification” over the weekend and early into the coming week.

