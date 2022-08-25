On Thursday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced the launch of “Sunpass Savings,” a program that could save commuters who use Florida’s toll system up to $60 during the savings period.

The 6-month program will start on September 1, 2022, and run for 6 months. Besides SunPass, the program also includes other Florida facilities (E-Pass, Uni, and LeeWay).

How will the program work?

Commuters who own two-axle vehicles will receive varying credits on their accounts according to this criteria:

40-70 paid transactions a month = 20% credit

80+ paid transactions a month = 25% credit

The program does not require an application or registration, but in order to be eligible the customer’s account must be in good standing.

“This program will help frequent SunPass customers keep more money in their pockets during a time of growing inflation,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Florida families who depend on these FDOT facilities for a timely commute to work will benefit from these savings. We will, of course, seek to enact greater savings for commuters in the next legislative session.”

Projected to benefit around 400,000 SunPass customers, beneficiaries would be saving $40 million altogether through the program. A map of included toll facilities and more information on the program can be found here.

Although some areas with tolls are not included in the plan, DeSantis expressed his plans to ensure that the program expands its reach after its first run, also calling on the Legislature to renew the program.

“The SunPass Savings program is a way for us to give back to our loyal customers and thank them for their continued support,” said FDOT Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E. “FDOT and Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise are proud to offer this additional cost-saving benefit.”

To learn more about SunPass please visit SunPass.com or call 1-888-TOLL-FLA (1-888-865-5352).

To watch the entire press conference, click here.