DeSantis declares State of emergency as Tropical Storm Eta approaches Florida. Village update

On Saturday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, “in an abundance of caution,” issued an executive order that declared the state of emergency in Broward, Collier, Hendry, Lee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach counties.

In the order, DeSantis said parts of South Florida could experience up to 15 inches of rain as a result of Eta passing close to, or over, the southern part of Florida.

As of 7 p.m. Saturday, Eta was located 165 miles WSW of Camaguey, Cuba, moving NE at 14 mph. The advisory said the storm "has recently jogged toward the east, but is expected to resume a motion toward the northeast near 14 mph (22 km/h) tonight" (Sunday).

The National Hurricane Center said, “On the forecast track, the center of Eta will cross central Cuba tonight (Saturday), approach South Florida and the Florida Keys on Sunday, and pass near or over South Florida and the Florida Keys Sunday night and Monday,” adding that Eta “could be near hurricane strength as it approaches Florida.”

In an email communication, Village of Key Biscayne management asked residents to “secure all debris and do not place materials of any kind at the curb, including trash piles. Do not leave trash bins or trash piles outside as it can be dangerous for your home and neighbors.”

The Bulk trash pick-up scheduled for Monday, Nov. 9 has been moved to Weds., Nov. 11.

The communication also advised residents to “charge potable electronic devices in preparation for possible power outages.”

On Saturday evening, Florida Power & Light said it “estimates a significant number of customers from the Treasure Coast to Miami-Dade County and areas throughout Southwest Florida could experience power outages as severe weather affects Florida’s southern peninsula for several days.” FPL added that it had pre-positioning about 10,000 workers to help restore power after the storm.

