DeSantis: Florida bars and restaurants will remain open - slams NYC indoor dining shutdown

Tuesday, the setting for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was the Okeechobee Steakhouse in West Palm Beach, the oldest steakhouse in the state. There, DeSantis declared he will keep bars and restaurants across the state open, even as cases in the state continue to rise, with over 11,000 new statewide cases reported Wednesday.

DeSantis criticized New York for suspending indoor. “At a time when folks in our service industries, particularly in restaurants, lodging, and hospitality, have taken it on the chin, particularly in some other states that have been completely shut down, we just want to send the message — some may shut you down. We want to pull you up,” DeSantis said.

Florida’s approach to handling the coronavirus pandemic has differed from New York, which shut down indoor dining on Monday due to a surge in COVID-19 infections. Florida's restaurants, bars and nightclubs were allowed to reopen at full capacity in late September.

DeSantis said most new COVID-19 cases stem from gatherings at home and he cited a recent New York government report that found 1.4 percent of new coronavirus cases were traced back to restaurants and bars.