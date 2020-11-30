On Monday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said schools must remain open for in-person instruction in the spring, but parents will still have the option for virtual learning.

Speaking at a press conference held at Boggy Creek Elementary in Kissimmee, Fl, DeSantis said, “today’s announcement doubles down on Florida’s commitment to our students and to our parents.”

The revised order “continues the requirement that districts offer in-person learning,” and DeSantis expanded on a new addition that the order requires “parents must be notified if a student is struggling with virtual learning,” adding that “the student must then return to in-person instruction, unless the parent affirmatively opts out, and says they still want to remain virtual.”

DeSantis said, “The data and the evidence is overwhelmingly clear. Virtual learning is just not the same as being in person.”

DeSantis was critical of states that have closed schools:

“I would say that closing schools due to coronavirus is probably the biggest public health blunder in modern American history. People who advocate closing schools for virus mitigation are effectively today's flat-Earthers, they have no scientific or evidence support for their position.”

Miami-Dade County School Superintendent Alberto Carvalho agreed with the Department of Education’s decision. Via Twitter, Carvalho said the order “provides for financial stability, guarantees full funding for online learning, strengthens parental choice, and provides safeguards for the modality of learning,” for parents who opt for virtual instruction.

Reached by Islander News, Village of Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey, whose own daughter attends in-person instruction at Key Biscayne K-8 Center, said he understands why the Governor wants to maintain in-person instruction. “I get it. Virtual instruction is not the same as in-person classes.” Davey added that he is concerned about the long-term impact virtual instruction could have on schools.

“It (in-person instruction) should not be mandatory, and parents with safety concerns should have a choice.”

“In our case, Mia loves going to school. It is her choice, and she is very diligent about using masks and staying safe,” added Davey.

While he agreed with the Governor’s stance keeping schools open, he disagrees with DeSantis position of not allowing localize options to try and curtail the spread of the virus. “Numbers are going up and I remain concern.”

City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, commenting via Twitter agreed with the Governor’s decision, saying “Our schools should continue serving those who want to learn in person as well as those who feel safer at home.”

To watch the Governor’s entire press conference, click here.