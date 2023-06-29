Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump applauded the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to end affirmative action in college decisions, but their latest competitor in the 2024 presidential race, Francis Suarez, so far remained mum on the topic.

The court’s decision, which was split along ideological lines, stated that admissions processes at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina violate the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment. Both public and private higher education institutions will be affected by the court’s opinion that race-conscious admissions practices that benefited applicants from underrepresented backgrounds discriminate against white and Asian American applicants.

Given Gov. DeSantis’ war against diversity, equity and inclusion practices in colleges and universities of Florida, his disdain for affirmative action is not surprising. The presidential hopeful, who is scheduled to hold a fundraiser for his presidential campaign today in New York City, said college applicants should not be judged on their race or ethnicity.

While Gov. DeSantis’ social media remarks were brief, Trump cheered on the ruling, calling it something everyone was waiting and hoping for.

“This is a great day for America,” said the former president, who is leading the Republican primary polls as he is facing multiple criminal cases. “People with extraordinary ability and everything else necessary for success, including future greatness for our Country, are finally being rewarded. This is the ruling everyone was waiting and hoping for and the result was amazing. It will also keep us competitive with the rest of the world. Our greatest minds must be cherished and that’s what this wonderful day has brought. We’re going back to all merit-based—and that’s the way it should be!”

The Phoenix attempted to include Suarez’s perspective but did not receive a response.

The court’s ruling doesn’t have as big an impact in Florida as in most other states because then-Gov. Jeb Bush banned affirmative action policies more than two decades ago. Through an executive order, Bush ended admissions processes that considered race and put in place the One Florida Initiative, which guaranteed admission to at least one of the 10 state universities for high school students who graduate in the top 20% of their class.

U.S. Congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost, D-Orlando, denounced the Supreme Court’s decision, agreeing with Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s notion that affirmative action is necessary because of the history of racism and discrimination in higher education institutions.

“Today is a very sad day in our country, one that will have historically negative repercussions for Black, brown, Hispanic, and Indigenous people,” the Gen-Z member of Congress said in a statement. “After generations of slavery, oppression, and systematic inequality and injustice, affirmative action seeks equity in a country and in educational institutions that deeply need it. If education is truly meant to be the equal opportunity provider of our nation, then access to education should in fact be granted through the lens of equity.

“I believe affirmative action has everything to do with giving those who are often repressed a fair shot at life. Affirmative action is not about stifling opportunity for any one person. It’s about evaluating admissions with the history of our nation in mind.”

NextGen America, an advocacy group that mobilizes young voters, said the decision undermined one of the country’s core principles of equity for all.

“America’s youth are the most diverse, multiracial, multicultural generation in our nation’s history and our admissions process should embrace that diversity,” the orgaization’s statement said. “This is a radical action that only further undermines the legitimacy of the Court. As a nation, we cannot afford a country where we don’t benefit from the talents and gifts of Black students, Indigenous students, Latino students, and other communities.”