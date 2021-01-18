There is nothing like a real-life crisis to remember important civic facts about how government works. For everyone who has enjoyed the TV show “Designated Survivor,” this is a quick recap of the candidates for presidential succession in the US.

The president’s Cabinet is crucial to the line of succession. It consists of the Vice President and the heads of the 15 federal executive departments.

The Cabinet is part of the executive branch of government. Its role is for its members to advise the president on topics related to each Cabinet member's respective office.

The order in which officials succeed to the presidency following the death or resignation of the president is clearly defined. The Vice President (currently Mike Pence) tops the order, followed by the Speaker of the House (now Nancy Pelosi), followed by the President Pro Tempore of the Senate (currently Sen. Chuck Grassley).

Except for the Vice President, each member of the Cabinet is appointed by the president and subject to confirmation by the Senate. Once confirmed, they serve at the pleasure of the president, who can dismiss them at any time without the approval of the Senate.

While all departments are important, some wield more power than others. The remaining Cabinet officers succeed to the Trump presidency in the following order:

Secretary of State (Mike Pompeo)

Secretary of the Treasury (Steve Mnuchin)

Secretary of Defense (Christopher C. Miller)

Attorney General (Jeffrey Rosen)

Secretary of the Interior, (David Bernhardt)

Secretary of Agriculture (Sonny Perdue)

Secretary of Commerce (Wilbur Ross)

Secretary of Labor (Eugene Scalia)

Secretary of Health & Human Services (Alex Azar)

Secretary of Housing & Development (Ben Carson)

Secretary of Transportation (acting Steve G. Bradbury; Elaine Chao, resigned Jan. 11)

Secretary of Energy (Dan Brouillette)

Secretary of Education (Acting Mick Zais; Betsy DeVos, resigned Jan. 7)

Secretary of Veterans Affairs (Robert Wilkie)

Secretary of Homeland Security (vacant; Chad Wolf resigned Jan. 11)

The department heads’ annual base pay is $235,100. The annual salary of the vice president is $235,300. The president’s annual salary is $400,000.

Senators and House Representatives earn an annual $174,000 salary. Minority and Majority leaders make $193,400. The Speaker of the House gets $223,500.

