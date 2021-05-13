Despite recent high-profile incidents, Key Biscayne is as safe as anywhere in Florida

How important is Monday evening’s Special Council Meeting, asking Village of Key Biscayne residents for their input on policing crime?

“If just one good idea comes from it, it’s worth it,” Vice Mayor Ed London said. “You never know what might turn up. Sometimes you’ll get great ideas that police may utilize ... it’s worth a try.”

The community meeting takes place at 6 p.m. on May 17 at the Village Council Chambers at 560 Crandon Boulevard. Originally, the plan was to have it in the Community Center gym, but last week the Chamber opened its doors to the public for the first time since last March when the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

At least two guest speakers dealing with the ramifications of crimes are expected.

Residents may attend in person (limited capacity at a time) or remotely at (305) 365-7569 and use the Zoom meeting ID 231 627 8415.

The meeting was approved by Village Council members a couple of weeks ago on the heels of a spate of juvenile misbehavior that escalated into stolen and damaged golf carts and, eventually, an aggravated battery charge that sent an adult to the hospital with jaw and nose fractures.

“This should be a helpful meeting with a lot of good ideas,” said Council member Luis Lauredo, tossing out words like “thoughtful” and “calm,” and not just laying blame but being supportive of the mission. “I know we have a lot of intelligent minds.”

Juvenile shenanigans have been “spiraling out of control,” Lauredo said last week. He agreed with other council members and Police Chief Charles Press that citizens need to be active -- “see something, say something” -- and go ahead and press charges. “It’s a two-way street. We also have to have cooperative parents.”

Among the ideas you might hear Monday evening are bringing in officers on bicycles, a project that was well underway before the Covid pandemic began.

Other suggestions likely will include more street and park surveillance cameras, more engagement between kids and officers, more civility learning in the classroom, more visibility of officers, getting tougher with fines and citations, unmarked patrol cars and stricter curfews.

“We’re just trying to help our police department do a better job,” Lauredo said.

London said he’s been trying for “six or seven years” to turn the patrolling officers into a “beat patrol,” similar to the success he saw while growing up in Philadelphia.

“I could see three beats (three divided areas of Key Biscayne) with four shifts,” said London, who explained that a sergeant could be a “rover” for Crandon Boulevard traffic and adjacent businesses.

Under his plan, officers in each area would be visible twice an hour.

“They’d know where trouble might be brewing,” London said. “(In Philadelphia) a police officer became a friend and part of the community. I’d like to see it happen here. But so far, the Police Chief hasn’t adopted the idea. Hey, he’s the boss. I’m just an amateur.”

Even if the public understands why their suggestions aren’t being adopted, “that’s good, too,” London said. “Having people participate in government is always good; they’re the ones paying taxes, so I’m all for it.”

As far as a large crowd showing up Monday evening, Covid-19 concerns might deter a large physical audience, “but it’s not about the numbers, it’s about the input,” Lauredo said. “Coming from the corporate business side, I have found the greatest ideas come from the least expected places ... it’s like in the oil business, the people pumping gas know more about (the situation).”

Recent juvenile activity has resulted in 12 arrests over the first four months of 2021, with 52 golf cart citations, 50 trespass warnings and 15 curfew violations. An increased number of officers the past two weekends, plus leaving the stadium lights on longer at Village Green Park, have limited increasing problems.

Still among ‘Safest Cities’

Crime trends on Key Biscayne, an area usually listed high among the state’s “Safest Cities” charts, have little or no distinguishable patterns, although thefts and property crime continued to lead the way.

With about 2.82 law enforcement officers per 1,000 residents (the Florida average is 2.08 per community), the island’s crime index rates, according to the City-Data.com database, ranked at 55.4, 41.1 and 74.4 for the most recent three years (2017-19) that FBI statistics were released.

The higher the crime index, the more crime. The U.S. average for cities in 2019 was 270.6.

In fact, Key Biscayne was ranked No. 1 among “Safest Cities” in 2019, based on statistics used from 2017, the crime rate being 3.6 times smaller than the U.S. average.

Violent crime rate was just 0.15 per 1,000, while property crime rate was 11.66 per 1,000.

In 2020, based on FBI crime stats from 2018, only Satellite Beach, south of Cape Canaveral, beat out Key Biscayne on the “Safest Cities” list, according to alarms.org.

FBI stats include seven types of crimes: larceny, burglary and motor vehicle theft, and four violent crimes: aggravated assault, robbery, rape and murder.

Since the turn of the century, 2002 and 2003 emerged with Key Biscayne’s highest crime rate index (both years approached the 200 range, but still ranked about 75 percent lower than the national average at that point).

“It’s still a great place,” said London, who has lived on the island for 48 years. “I feel very safe. I walk during the day or I walk at night ... it’s petty, petty crime, if anything at all.”

London pointed out you’d have to go back to 1964 for the island’s most vicious crime, and one that is so intriguing.

That’s when local millionaire Jacques Mossler was found stabbed to death in what has been termed “A Million Dollar Murder” involving love, money, sex, adultery and incest by several “true crime” websites.

According to neighborhoodscout.com, the chances of becoming a victim of a violent crime on Key Biscayne in 2019 were 1 in 2,141, while another stat from areavibes.com raised those odds to 1 in 2,650 (based on population figures). Still, that was 89.71% lower than the national average. That same year, the odds of becoming a victim of violent crime in Florida were 1 in 264.

Property crimes were more prevalent. According to areavibes.com, there was a 1 in 73 chance for property crimes in 2019 on Key Biscayne (1 in 47 for Florida), still 37% lower than the national average.

Overall, the chance of being a victim of any crime on the island in 2019 was 1 in 71, or 45% lower than the national average, areavibes.com reported.

According to 247wallst.com, Key Biscayne’s total of 180 crimes reported in 2019 (only 95 crimes were reported in 2018, a record low since at least 2005) ranked 46% less overall than the Florida average. Property crime accounted for 175 of those, or 99%. Of those, 146 were listed as larceny (the most common type of property crime in the U.S.).

The 11 burglaries in 2019 ranked well below the island’s high point of 29 in 2006, as far as City-Data stats show. Five violent crimes (two aggravated assaults, two robberies and one rape, the first since 2006) also were part of the 2019 FBI report for the island.

Probably the most glaring statistic of 2019 showed 146 thefts, up from 68 the previous year, but below the island’s annual average of 173 over the past 10 years.

Auto thefts also rose in 2019 to 18, up from 10 the previous year, and ranked third highest since 2006.

Other broad-scale statistics show Key Biscayne has averaged 3.2 annual assaults dating to 2006, and in that time period there have been two rapes and seven cases of arson (six of those coming in 2007).

In a discussion about the island’s crime statistics earlier this year, Chief Press said: “(Overall) we have a safe community, thank God.”