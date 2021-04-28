Despite some ‘bad actors,’ police reliably respond to emergencies

Dear Islander News Editor:

I have grown beyond tired of the attacks on our men and women of law enforcement by pundits, politicians and now the royalty of the NBA. Over 700,000 Americans are full-time law enforcement officers in the US. Given that number there will obviously be some bad actors, a very small number in my opinion. But no matter how small the number of bad actors, police chiefs and other police administrators must remain diligent in their efforts to identify and remove those individuals from law enforcement.

In many cases where bad actors in law enforcement have been identified they are protected by aggressive police unions from dismissal. Unfortunately, in today’s environment of wokeness we are not allowed to criticize or question the actions of any labor union, especially the police unions. So let’s all just stick our heads a little deeper in the sand on this aspect of the issue.

When I see a police officer, I have no idea if that officer is a good cop or a bad cop. What I do know is that if I find myself in an emergency situation and dial 911, the police will respond and assist me even if they must put their personal safety at risk to do so.

To those among us who feel that the police are the problem I recommend you follow the recent advice of Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana:

If you find yourself in an emergency situation, don’t dial 911, call a crackhead!

Ed Sawyer