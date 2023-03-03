"Diesel’s decline has been astounding,” price of diesel drops to lowest level in over two years

For the first time in more than two years, the national average of a price of a gallon of diesel in the US will fall below their prior-year levels.

Since reaching record-level prices last spring, diesel prices have declined nearly $1.50 per gallon, now averaging $4.35 per gallon, the lowest level since the days immediately after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said, "Diesel’s decline has been astounding - we’ve seen improvements in fundamentals over the last few months with diesel prices down nearly $1 per gallon in the last 100 days, thanks in part due to the Fed raising interest rates, throttling back the economy, as well as Mother Nature reducing consumption through a mild winter and curbing consumption of diesel’s cousin, heating oil.”

“Barring an unexpected disruption or escalation in global events, diesel prices this summer could be $2 per gallon lower than last summer,” added De Haan.

According to GasBuddy’s research, most common U.S. price for diesel now is $3.99 per gallon.

Diesel by the numbers:

7 states where diesel prices average below $4 per gallon: OK, TX, KS, WI, MO, IA, AR

Most common diesel prices in the U.S., in order: $3.99, $4.09, $3.89, $4.29, $4.19

$3.62/gal: the average of the lowest priced 10% of stations in the U.S.

$5.82/gal: the peak in the national average price of diesel hit in 2022

78 cents: the amount of decline to average diesel prices in the last 90 days

