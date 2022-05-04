Different kind of takeoff… American to use buses on NE certain routes

Starting in June, American Airlines will be transporting customers from regional airports in Allentown/Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and Atlantic City, New Jersey, to the carrier’s Philadelphia hub via American Airlines Landline, about an hour away.

According to a report in Fox Business, the buses will offer complimentary Wi-Fi and streaming entertainment and can hold up to 35 passengers.

When booking an itinerary online with Landline-operated routes, the bus alternative will be listed just like any other flight.

