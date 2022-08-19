Disturbance becomes better organized, is hurricane season poised for increased activity?

On Friday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami was monitoring a system emerging over the Gulf of Mexico and said conditions appear favorable for slow development.

The system is producing disorganized shower activity and the NHC said a tropical depression could form while the system moves northwestward across the southwestern Gulf of Mexico late Friday or on Saturday.

Formation chance over the next two days is 40 percent.

Should the system become a named storm, it will be called Danielle.

While the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is off to a slow start with only three named storms, the busiest time of the season is getting started.

According to the National Weather Service, over the last 100 years, August, September, and October - with Sept. 10 being the peak of the season – is the time the tropics are most active.

In a Twitter post, the National Weather Service in Morehead City, NC. said a large swath of Saharan Dust has been the reason for the calmness, but since the Saharan Dust air mass changes daily, the tropics could ramp up quickly.

So, while there is little to be worried about at this time, is a good time to start getting your hurricane plan in place.

