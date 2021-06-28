Disturbance headed for landfall Monday evening along SE Coast, could become Tropical Storm Danny

A tropical disturbance off the Southeast U.S. coast has the potential to become a tropical depression, or perhaps Tropical Storm Danny, before making landfall over South Carolina or Georgia on Monday evening, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Monday morning.

As of 8 a.m. Monday, the system was located 190-miles E-SE. of Hilton Head, South Carolina, moving West-Northwestward at 15-20 miles per hour. According to the NHC, the system has a 70 percent chance of development in the next 48 hours.

The NHC is also monitoring an area of low pressure over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean, and some slow development is possible through the end of the week while the system moves westward at about 20 mph. The system has a 20 percent chance of formation in the next 48 hours.

