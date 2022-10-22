After a calm period in the tropics, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami is monitoring an area of low pressure that has formed in the Central Atlantic.

On Saturday morning, the NHC said that even though environmental conditions are only marginally conducive for development now, that could change, and the system could still acquire subtropical or tropical characteristics by early next week.

The system is presently moving westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the Atlantic and the NHC says there is a 20 percent chance the system develops into a tropical depression in the next five days.

The Atlantic Hurricane season officially ends on November 30, although storms have formed in every month of the calendar year, with Hurricane Otto in 2015 being the last hurricane to form late in the season.

