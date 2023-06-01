On Wednesday June 1, the official start of the 2023 Hurricane Season, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami continues to track an area of low pressure over the Gulf of Mexico which has become a little more concentrated since Wednesday.

The NHC says environmental conditions appear marginally favorable for additional development while the system slowly moves over the Gulf of Mexico.

The the NHC gives the system a 20 percent chance of tropical development.

By the weekend environmental conditions are forecast to become unfavorable for additional development, according to the NCH, as the system moves southeastward towards Florida.

Regardless of development, the system is expected to produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds over portions of Florida through this weekend.

The National Weather Service (NWS) says downpours and thunderstorms are expected in Miami-Dade counties on Thursday, especially during the afternoon and Coastal, inland, and far South Miami-Dade County are under a Flood Watch through Friday evening.

Some areas may get 2 to 4" of rain with localized amounts exceeding 6" during several rounds of precipitation through at least Friday evening.

