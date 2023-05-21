Disturbance near Bahamas being monitored for tropical development

On Sunday, with the start of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season just weeks away, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami was monitoring a disturbance that extends a couple of hundred miles northeast of the Bahamas.

The system, which is currently producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms, is not expected to develop into a tropical system, with the NHC putting chances of development at 10 percent over the last 48 hours and 7 days.

With conditions expected to become less favorable later Sunday, the system is moving generally north-northeastward over the southwestern Atlantic at 5 to 10 mph.

