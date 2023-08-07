It's easy to presume that Netflix's most successful productions are blockbusters or family films, but a new documentary is topping the charts and leaving everyone surprised.
According to FlixPatrol, which gathers data on streaming services, Netflix's new food documentary, Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food, is the most watched documentary on Netflix, globally, and is currently in the ninth spot worldwide in general viewership.
According to Netflix Tudum, the movie “explores the broken social contract between food supplier and consumer,” and “delves into the history of food regulation and foodborne illnesses.”
As BolaVIP adds, the movie not only shows how the bacteria in the food can cause fatal diseases, it also sheds light on how the food companies’ efforts to cover up the problem, as well as criminal prosecutions after contamination.
Documentary on “food regulation and foodborne illnesses” most watched on Netflix
- by Isabel Papp
-
- Updated
- Comments
It's easy to presume that Netflix's most successful productions are blockbusters or family films, but a new documentary is topping the charts and leaving everyone surprised.