A new congressional bill is hitting the floor on Thursday, stirring controversy online as many reevaluate the implications of its seemingly innocent goal.

The Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) was introduced in 2022 but failed to gain traction, according to the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF). Now the bill has been reintroduced by Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), with slight modifications.

KOSA is meant to “protect the safety of kids online” through increased government restriction on what kids can view online, entrusting in States Attorneys the authority to decide whether or not websites are suitable for children through the lens of extremely vague wording.

According to Congress, Section 3 of the bill states that “a covered platform shall act in the best interests of a minor that uses the platform's products or services…[and] shall take reasonable measures in its design and operation of products and services to prevent and mitigate mental health disorders, sexual exploitation, addiction-like behaviors, physical violence, promotion of narcotic drugs, and predatory behavior.”

The bill’s vague language has led to interpretation by lawmakers that hint at its true nature.

For instance, KOSA’s co-author, Senator Blackburn, has referred to education about race discrimination as “dangerous for kids.” Many states have agreed, and recently moved to limit public education about the history of race,gender, and sexuality discrimination, says EFF.

Critics also insist that, by ceasing discussion on these topics online, children are potentially more at risk. In a letter to the bill’s organizers, a coalition of over 90 civil rights groups and other organizations state that the bill would “effectively force providers to use invasive filtering and monitoring tools; jeopardize private, secure communications; incentivize increased data collection on children and adults; and undermine the delivery of critical services to minors by public agencies like schools.”

Young people have risen in protest all over social media. An article by EFF against the bill states, “Platforms will be required to block important educational content, often made by young people themselves, about how to deal with anxiety, depression, eating disorders, substance use disorders, physical violence, online bullying and harassment, sexual exploitation and abuse, and suicidal thoughts,” inadvertently leading the bill to perpetuate the very thing it was written to combat.

Concerns have also risen that the future of the bill would place adults in a position where they must verify their age online through means of legal identification, undermining anonymity, and online privacy.

The root issue of KOSA stems from the belief it violates the First Amendment and builds on a growing number of anti-LBGT legislation. “It is not a safety bill — it is a surveillance and censorship bill.”

For more information, refer to EFF, and to contact your state legislature in regards to the issue, refer to StopKOSA.

