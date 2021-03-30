Dog park closed

Tuesday morning, the Village of Key Biscayne temporarily closed the dog park on Village Green following reports that a hazardous substance, believed to be rat poison, was been found at the park.

Village staff is onsite investigating the situation and sweeping the park to ensure that any poison or residue is removed for the safety of all dogs who visit.

The park will be reopened once it is determined that the environment is once again safe.

If you have any questions or concerns, please call 305-365-8900.