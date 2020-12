The village dog park has about six umbrellas over tables and benches and three water fountains.

The most I’ve counted are seven dogs and some people, all working hard on their cell phones.

Non-dog owners walking in The Green have none of these comforting features. My dream for post-COVID time is that part of the dog park be open to us, non-dog owners, so that we can sit in the shade, read a paper or talk with friends.

Valeria Benzoni