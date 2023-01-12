Just days before the Miami Dolphins were to play in the opening round of the NFL playoffs, Miami's City Commission honored one of the legends from the franchise's perfect season of 50 years ago, naming a street for All-Pro and Hall of Fame guard Larry Little.

Commissioners on Thursday morning unanimously approved co-designating the area of Northwest 14th Street between 7th Avenue and 1st Avenue as Larry C. Little Street.

One of Little's former teammates, receiver Nat Moore, was on hand to speak about his first roommate when he arrived to the Dolphins.

"I'm just a prodigy of what he taught me," said Moore, wearing a Dolphins cap and later posing with Little and commissioners for a photo.

"I want to commend the Commission for doing this," he added. "Whether you know it or not, you have a treasure in Larry Little. He was a captain, a leader, a South Florida icon that proved professional sports in South Florida would work. There was no Miami Heat, no Marlins, no Panthers ... it showed that sports could thrive in Florida ... and look what we have today."

Other speakers praised the efforts of Little, recalling his days when he lived on 58th Street and having the Virginia Key golf tournament named after him for four years.

Commission Chair Christine King addressed the audience on how this resolution evolved, saying it involved Little's sister, a group from Booker T. Washington High, nurses and others. "They were probably 40 deep and ready for a fight," King said. "They asked me if I knew who he was, and I said, 'Yes, he was on the '72 Dolphins, the perfect season.' They said, 'OK.'

"His sister said, 'But you have to do this in January.' I said OK. She fought hard for her brother, and he deserves this designation."

Little, who was not drafted by any NFL team after playing at Bethune-Cookman College in Daytona Beach, was a five-time First Team Pro Bowl selection while playing for the Dolphins from 1969-80. In 1999, he was ranked No. 79 on The Sporting News' list of the 100 Greatest Football Players. On Dec. 16, 1993, Little was added to the Miami Dolphins Honor Roll.

Moore, a Miami Edison High graduate, scored 74 touchdowns and compiled 7,546 receiving yards during his 13 seasons.

Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla jokingly asked if Little and Moore could be available this weekend to face the Buffalo Bills.

Fellow Commissioner Manolo Reyes said Little was "one of my favorite Dolphins" and deserved this recognition.

Reyes also recalled the rally for Moore in the Orange Bowl. "It was 1-2-3-4, give the ball to Nat Moore," he said, smiling.

Both commissioners wanted to know if Moore had a street named after him.

"I don't need to really have a street (named after me)," Moore said. "Just continue to make South Florida one of the best places to live."