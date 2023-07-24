Don fizzles, no longer a hurricane as another tropical system is being watched

Long live Don. As of 5 a.m. on Monday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami said Tropical Storm Don’s maximum sustained winds were near 45 mph.

TS Don was located 475 miles East of Cape Race, Newfoundland and the forecast is for TS Don to continue weaking, and it is expected to a become a post-tropical cyclone sometime during the day Monday.

The NHC is also monitoring tropical wave which is producing showers and thunderstorms located about 650 miles east of the Windward Islands.

The NHC says some slow development remains possible during the next couple of days ass the system moves westward across the tropical Atlantic and eastern Caribbean Sea.

Environmental conditions are expected to become unfavorable for development by the middle of the week, and the NHC says there is a 20 percent the wave becomes a tropical cyclone.

