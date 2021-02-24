Don’t look now, but hurricane season is less than 100 days away. What will the 2021 storms be named?

We are learning that during a pandemic, days, weeks and months seem to jumble together. It seems only yesterday that Key Biscayne Fire Chief Eric Lang and KB Police Chief – and now Acting Village Manager - Charles Press were talking about the challenges a “perfect storm” – a hurricane hitting the island during a pandemic would create.

It's been a little over three months since Hurricane Iota, the last of 2020's named storms formed, closing the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season which produced a record breaking 30 named storms.

Thirteen of those storms became hurricanes, with 12 making landfall in the U.S.

Now, the National Hurricane Center has released the 2021 hurricane names. Since hurricane names rotate every six years, some names on the 2021 list may seem familiar to Key Biscayners. The last time this list of names was used was in 2015, with two new names making the 2021 list: Elsa and Julian, replacing Erika and Joaquin.

Tropical Storm Erika caused significant flooding to the island of Dominica and Hurricane Joaquin delivered extensive damage central Bahamas.

The complete list of names for the 2021 Hurricane Season are:

Ana

Bill

Claudette

Danny

Elsa

Fred

Grace

Henri

Ida

Julian

Kate

Larry

Mindy

Nicholas

Odette

Peter

Rose

Sam

Teresa

Victor

Wanda

The “official” Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1to November 30, but the last six hurricane seasons have had a named storm before June 1.