Editor’s note. This Letter to the Editor was sent by former Village Councilmember Luis “Lucho” de la Cruz and was addressed to Village Mayor Michael Davey, Village Manager Andrea Agha, Village Police Chief Press and Islander News,

Suggestion: the village should consider a special, SIGNIFICANT campaign, hopefully with the help of local media and the chamber, etc., to encourage people to NOT leave their keys in their vehicles and to lock their vehicle doors.

As we all know, doing otherwise encourages crime in our community. One of these is bound to turn violent or maybe even deadly.

We really should do everything we can to change people’s minds on this. If the bad guys realize that no one is leaving their keys in their cars and they are all locked, maybe they will decide not to come into KB to commit crimes.

With all due respect, it’s really time for more than we have done to date.

Luis "Lucho" de la Cruz