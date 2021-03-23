The City of Miami seems to have attracted many wealthy transplanted Manhattan residents during the pandemic, and the city’s skyline, specifically the downtown and Brickell / Biscayne Blvd corridor, is developing a NYC / Manhattan feel.

A new 100-story luxury tower - the Waldorf Astoria Residences Miami – is now available for prospective owners to buy. Due to break ground in 2022, it will become the highest residential tower south of Manhattan.

The Waldorf Astoria will feature many luxury amenities, starting with a resort-style pool deck and private cabanas and specialty restaurant. The building will rise 1,049 feet above Biscayne Bay with views of both the water and the city.

According to an article in the New York Post, the property will have 360 residences, as well as 205 hotel rooms and suites, part of the five-star Waldorf Astoria hotel. The residences come with advance technology and many other concierge-type amenities.

Price? The condos start at $1 million and rise (pun intended) from there.

Designed by architect Sieger Suarez and concept designer Carlos, the Waldorf Astoria Miami will look like a pile of unevenly stacked glass cubes, according to the Post. It is will feel like

it may or may not topple over at any given moment.

Ryan Shear, managing partner of PMG, the New York and Miami-based developer behind the project said, “It’s not every day that you get to work with an iconic five-star brand to build a tower that is also the tallest below New York City,” Shear told The Post, adding that PMG is pretty modern with their buildings and the company “wanted to turn this one into a ‘stop and think’ piece, where it leads people to ask: ‘How did they build that tower?”

For the entire NY Post article, click here.

For a video and images of the project by ARX Solutions, click here.