Downtown Miami’s Okan Tower sells $39 million in March

“A Vision of Luxury” is one phrase the developers of downtown Miami’s Okan Tower use on their website to describe the 70 stories development, which is due to break ground later this summer.

Well, it appears their pitch is successful as the development sold $39 million during the month of March, according to an announcement by Fortune International Group, the developer’s in-house sales agent.

In an announcement posted on their LinkedIn page, Fortune called the sales total “incredible.”

“With continuous sales momentum, the time to purchase at Downtown Miami’s masterpiece is now,” read the post.

Located in Downtown Miami, and designed by the architectural firm Behar Font & Partners, P.A., Okan Tower is a 70-story tower with glass façade which will offer luxury residences, condo-hotel residences, and other amenities from Miami Hilton Bayfront Hotel.

Okan Tower will have a rooftop pool and sky deck with outdoor lounge area with 360° bay and city views, as well as a floor lap pool with clubroom located in the 12th floor, plus a wine cellar and owner's lounge.

