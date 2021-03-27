The Leesfield Family Foundation is recognizing Dr. Leonard J. Zwerling for his lifetime commitment to health care and the South Florida community by donating two state-of-the art medical diagnostic devices to Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute at South Miami Hospital.

Known as Sonosite SII, the devices will allow cardiovascular specialists to perform complex procedures while mitigating the need for invasive methods, especially in patients with challenging vascular conditions.

“The gift … provides us with the best vascular ultrasound imaging possible, ensuring we have safe vascular access to perform our procedures,” said Kevin Nicholas, manager of Interventional Services at South Miami Hospital. “This technology reduces the risk of major bleeding associated with ‘through the skin’ procedures and ensures patients are able to have their procedure completed safely and effectively. We cannot thank the foundation enough.”

A dedication of the equipment will be held virtually before the end of March.

Zwerling, a cardiology specialist with more than 50 years experience, graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine in 1969 and practices primarily in South Florida.

Since its inception, the Leesfield Family Foundation has also been a supporter of community medical organizations for the betterment of less fortunate Floridians. It provides scholarships to law students who demonstrate a commitment to public service, grants to community organizations -- specifically those that focus on women’s and children’s issues -- and supports the work of the Clinton Global Initiative.

Additionally, as part of Zwerling’s recognition, the foundation is in discussions with Baptist Health/South Miami Hospital to launch a Leesfield/Zwerling lecture highlighting the psychology of cardiac disease. All members of the South Florida medical community will be invited to attend the virtual lecture series.