The senior citizens of Key Biscayne are extremely fortunate to have the dynamic duo of Melissa McCaughan White of the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, Roxy Lohuis of the Key Biscayne Community Center, and their fantastic support staff, providing programs for seniors.

They both always wear a smile and want to know what they can do to help us physically and mentally to stay healthy.

Thank you, ladies, for offering your talents above and beyond to Key Biscayners. You truly are the Dream Team!

Happy Holidays to you and your families!

Susan Sawyer