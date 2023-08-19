Driver crashes into restaurant, sends 12 people to the hospital

In a hurry for a table? On a busy Friday night, a driver trying to park by a restaurant, crashed into the building, injuring 20 and sending 12 to the hospital.

According to a report in the South Florida Sun Sentinel, the injuries ranged from abrasions and lacerations to head injuries; none were life-threatening.

The driver was trying to park by the Thai Meal restaurant on West Sunrise Blvd. in the Jacaranda Plaza, Plantation.

The driver was not injured and the Plantation Police Department are investigating the accident and no additional details are available.

For the complete Sun Sentinel report, click here.