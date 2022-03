On Wednesday morning, a JetBlue pilot was pulled off a plane in Buffalo. The flight was set to depart at 6:15 a.m. headed for Fort Lauderdale.

According to a report in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

52-year-old James Clifton had a 0.17 blood alcohol content, more than four times the legal limit for a pilots.

The flight did not arrive in Fort Lauderdale until 1:11 p.m. after a 4+-hour delay.

