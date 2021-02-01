Dustin Diamond, best known as Screech of Saved By The Bell, dead at 44

Dustin Diamond, the lovable Screech character on the NBC hit sitcom Saved by the Bell died Monday following a short battle with stage four cancer.

Diamond was 44 years old.

His death comes just three weeks after being diagnosed with carcinoma cancer. Diamond died with his girlfriend by his side, representatives said. Diamond was first hospitalized in Florida on January 12 after experiencing pain throughout his entire body. He was subsequently diagnosed with stage four small cell carcinoma.

Diamond’s agent, Roger Paul told Variety, “In that time, it (cancer) managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution,” adding, “Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful.”

Former co-star Mario Lopez paid tribute to Diamond, tweeting: 'Dustin, you will be missed, my man. The fragility of this life is something never to be taken for granted.'

