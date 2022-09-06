Earl could become a major hurricane; new system could develop this week

On Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami was busy monitoring Tropical Storm Earl, Hurricane Danielle and a new system around the Cabo Verde Islands in the Atlantic, which has a 60 percent chance of developing into a depression this week.

As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, TS Earl was located 345 miles north of St Thomas, moving north at 7 mph with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.

The National Weather service in San Juan, Puerto Rico said Earl could drop between 1” to 4” of rain on the island Tuesday.

The NHC says Earl is forecast to accelerate in forward speed towards the N-NE and Earl is While the intensity forecast is highly uncertain, Earl is expected to become a hurricane during by Wednesday, and possibly reach major hurricane strength in 3-4 days, according to the website Weather Underground.

Hurricane Danielle is now in a “slow decline” according to the 5 a.m. NHC advisory as it moves NE at 8 mph, 835 miles WNW of the Azores. Gradual weakening is forecast during the next several days, said the NHC.

The NHC says environmental conditions are favorable for an area of low pressure around the Cabo Verde Islands to develop, with a 60 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression within the next 5-days as it rapidly moves west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph.

Upper-level winds are likely to become less conducive for development late this week, added the NHC.