If you want to vote early, or turn in your ballot-, you have until 7 p.m. today, Sunday, November 1. If you are in line to vote in-person, or turn in your completed ballot, when the polls close at 7 p.m. you will be allowed to vote.

See attached list for the list of early voting locations.

So far, as of Saturday, 912,633 votes have been tallied in Miami-Dade County, representing 60% of the county’s 1.5 million registered voters.

Overall, 8.7 million Floridians have voted; 3.4 million by Democrats, 3.3 by Republicans and 1.8 by those with No Party Affiliation. More than 4.1 million have voted in person. Out of the more than 6 million ballots requested by mail statewide, 4.587 million have been returned and counted, still leaving more than 1.4 million still not turned, in.

Across the country, over 93 million Americans have already voted and nationally, voters have cast 67.6% of the total votes counted in the 2016 general election.