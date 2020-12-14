Wear a mask so we can all stay healthy and enjoy events like the lighting of the village’s holiday tree

In year’s past, the lighting of the village’s holiday tree would be a community-bonding event. But as with so many things in 2020, the COVID pandemic took that away from our community, which needed the event’s joyous camaraderie more than ever, having just endured a contentious election.

It’s unfortunate, but given the health threat we can all agree it is a necessary precaution.

Most people anyway.

Just as we think we have put all the divisiveness behind us, here comes last Tuesday’s council meeting. The first caller during public comments, claiming he speaks for “Key Biscayne residents,” put the mayor and council “on notice” about passing any mask ordinances. He even cited “war crimes” among other things if the council took steps to enforce the mask mandate.

We applaud Mayor Mike Davey for raising the issue of wearing a mask to help control the rising number of cases on the island. We also thank council member Luis Lauredo for publicly condemning the caller’s message. Lastly, we applaud the council for their resolve in enforcing the county’s ongoing mask mandate.

And good job by Michele Estevez, Pat Romano and others who called into the meeting to make sure those listening knew the caller’s rant did not speak for all Key Biscayne residents.

This column serves as a reminder -- a plea, even -- to wear a mask. We are in the middle of a surging pandemic, with infections growing on the island at a faster pace than at any time during the pandemic.

Here is some perspective. On Nov. 1, there were 719 cases on the island. On Tuesday, Dec. 8, there were 1,172. That is 453 NEW infections in 37 days, a rate of 12 new cases per day.

On Sunday, December 13, the island’s zip code of 33149 reported a total of 1,240 cases. That is another 68 cases in 5 days, almost 14 per day.

Why resist wearing a mask? Right?

Let’s talk about rights. Those against wearing a mask often refer to their “right” not to wear one. How about the “rights” of those trying to minimize the risk of getting infected by fellow citizens?

The coronavirus is not just a “bad cold,” as somebody in our own building told me this week when I asked why she was not wearing a mask. The long-term impact of COVID is just now beginning to be known. Want to learn more? Simply Google “Covid Long Haulers” and see for yourself.

At Islander News, we THANK and encourage a council mandate to enforce the mask mandate.

Islander News also sends our thanks to the village staff for doing a wonderful job decorating Key Biscayne. Even without the community event, their efforts help all Key Biscayners to get into a much-needed holiday vibe.

Thank you to Teri Scott Abandonato for sharing some great pictures, helping memorialize one more impact of the 2020 pandemic. For those and more photos from Teri, visit our tree lighting photo gallery at islandernews.com

Shop local this season -- while, of course, wearing a mask and keeping your social distance.

Be safe.