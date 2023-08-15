1. Discipline Does Not Mean Punishment

Discipline comes from the word "disciple" and means "to teach, guide, lead "Punishment means to control, and this can lead to anger, resentment and rebellion. Also, uncontrolled punishment can lead to child abuse.

2. The Goal of Discipline Is Self-Discipline

Your goal is to set the limits of behavior and rules relating to self and others, which children can use throughout their lives.

3. Be Consistent

Rules and limits should not change from hour to hour or day to day.

4. The Best Way to Teach Is By Example

Children will do as you do, not as you say. Show your children the values you wish them to learn by your own behavior.

5. Mutual Respect

Children must learn that every person has rights that must be respected.

6. Children Act As They Are Treated

Children who are treated with love, respect, and trust act accordingly. Suspicion, constant criticism, and put-downs will destroy a child's self-esteem and cause him to live "down" to those expectations.

7. Love Is Not Enough

Showering your children with love does not replace giving them the emotional strengths and social skills to succeed in life.

8. Focus On The Positive

Encourage good behavior with your attention and praise. Discourage poor behavior by ignoring it or by giving calm, matter-of-fact corrections.

9. Don't Nitpick

Do not constantly watch and correct everything your child does. Forget the little things; be firm on the big problems.

10. Be Reasonable In Your Expectations

Learn what behavior is appropriate at each different age. Get help from books, magazines or your doctor on what you should expect in each age group.

11. Your Kids Need You As A Parent, Not A Pal

Children who are out of control will panic when a serious problem arises because they don't know they can rely on you for help! After all, they have been running the show so far. Instead of being a "buddy," be firm, loving, the strong role model and guide they need.

12. Good Parenting Is A Learned Skill

Being a good parent requires lots of thinking and effort. It does not come "naturally." Everyone makes mistakes, and everyone can learn more about being a good parent.

Find out all you can about methods of discipline that are positive alternatives to hitting, spanking and yelling.

The above is reprinted from Islander News’ Back to School special section from August 1999, proving that effective parenting techniques stand the test of time. Now if we could add something about dealing with technology and e-bikes, it would be perfect.