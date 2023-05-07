A security “game-changer,” Broward schools to only allow clear backpacks for students

A day before another mass shooting – this time in Texas – left eight dead and at least seven others wounded – the Broward County Public School (BCPS) District, sent a note to parents advising them that only clear backpacks would be allowed in the 2023/24 school year.

The announcement was sent on a note to parents on Friday.

The rule will apply to all students from pre-K through 12th grade. All bags must be see-through, including lunch boxes, purses, duffel bags and fanny packs. Mesh and colored backpacks are not permitted, even if they are transparent.

In a statement, posted on the district’s website, BCPS Interim Superintendent Earlean C. Smiley said, “Providing safe learning environments that are conducive to student learning is of the highest importance, not just for Broward County Public Schools but for school districts across the nation.”

“This added layer of security is a game-changer. It will allow school security personnel and everyone on campus to quickly spot and report if someone has brought a prohibited item to school, and it will also help serve as a deterrent,” the statement added.

The new policy, impacting more than 260,000 students, comes more than five years after seventeen people were killed during a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Following the February 2018 shooting, the school only allowed see-through backpacks, before scrapping the policy in August 2018.

There are few exceptions to the clear backpack policy, which excludes teachers, staff, volunteers, and visitors.

Among the exempt items are small non-transparent pouch for personal hygiene items, thermal food containers inside clear lunch boxes carried inside the clear backpacks and “school-approved” cases for athletics or band equipment.

