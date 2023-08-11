AP Psychology doesn’t break Florida law, Education Commissioner Diaz clarifies

A day before classes started at most public schools in Florida, Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. told superintendents they could offer the Advanced Placement Psychology class without breaking any laws.

The commissioner wrote a letter on Wednesday assuring that the course’s learning target relating to sex and gender could be taught. That target sparked an argument between the Florida Department of Education and the College Board late last week.

This newest announcement from Diaz came after district officials across the state voiced confusion about whether they could keep the course. As districts scrambled to find alternatives that would also give college credit to students, Diaz announced last Friday that schools could offer the class in a manner that is “age and developmentally appropriate.”

The president of the American Federation of Teachers Randi Weingarten celebrated the development on X, formerly known as Twitter.

It’s official… after much confusion, students won. Thank you to @CollegeBoard @rashadrobinson #APA , @FloridaEA - educators & parents for fighting for our 12 graders to have access to one of the most popular AP courses in Fla- AP Psychology

The commissioner’s wording left administrators wondering whether they would have to alter the curriculum to meet that guidance.

“I believe I was clear in my previous letter, but I want to make sure there is no room for misinterpretation,” Diaz wrote on Wednesday.

Despite the confirmation, some schools maintained their decisions to switch to the Cambridge AICE (Advanced International Certificate of Education) Psychology course. Hillsborough County Public School students who signed up for the AP course will take the Cambridge course instead. Brevard County students will substitute the AICE course and International Baccalaureate Psychology course. Both courses will still allow students to earn college credit if they pass the respective exams.

Meanwhile, other school districts such as Leon and Palm Beach counties will offer the AP class.

“I have communicated to our staff to respect the law, but not to fear the law and do more than it requires,” Leon Superintendent Rocky Hanna wrote in a statement on Tuesday. “This situation has been frustrating, but I am extremely proud of our principals, teachers, and staff for making the decision they believe is in the best interest of our students.”

Palm Beach Superintendent Mike Burke announced the reversal of his decision to remove the AP course in a news conference on Wednesday and to offer it after all, according to the Palm Beach Post.

The College Board made it clear one week ago that any changes to the course curriculum would put students at risk of not receiving college credit.

This story appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.