Back to school is right around the corner and four local private schools are gearing up for the upcoming school year by rolling out the welcome mat for students returning from a long summer vacation.

Teachers, administrators and faculty staff at Palmer Trinity School, Carrollton, a Catholic college preparatory school for girls, both in Miami, and Key Biscayne's Learning Lane and St. Christopher's By-the-Sea, are preparing to offer the best programs for students.

Key Biscayne Presbyterian School and St. Agnes Academy are other educational options for local students.

Palmer Trinity, Learning Lane and St. Christopher's are hosting on campus tours and sessions for students and parents to meet teachers and administrators, and to learn more about the curriculum and available programs. Financial aid programs also will be discussed.

Located at 8001 SW 184 Street in Miami, Palmer Trinity School is hosting a campus tour for students and parents at 2 p.m. October 4.

The school, whose motto is “Mind, Body and Spirit,” is a co-educational, independent, Episcopal school for students in grades 6 through 12.

Parents and students can register for classes online after September 1st

For admission information, call (305) 969-4208 or email garrien#palmertrinity.org

Carrollton, is an all-girl Catholic college prep day school for students between the ages of three and 18, enrolled in Pre-K 3 through 12th grade.

The school, located at 3747 Main Highway, is sponsored by the Society of the Sacred Heart and focuses on developing confident, courageous and creative young women by encouraging them to become risk-takers, to seek challenges and to grow into young leaders.

Carrollton believes that only a total education, inclusive of spiritual, intellectual, emotional, and physical challenges, can be called excellent.

With over 60 years in the South Florida community, the school's legacy is more than 220 years of Sacred Heart education.

Carrollton will be conducting showcases, tours and virtual financial aid information sessions for students and parents.

Showcases will be as follows: : 9 a.m., October 5 for Montessori (ages 3-5) and Primary (grades 1-3); 9 a.m., October 13 for Intermediate (grades 4-6): 9 a.m., November 11 for Junior High (grades 7-8) and Upper School (grades 9-12).

Tours will be conducted on November 9 and December 7. Walk-in Wednesday tours will be held at 9 a.m. on September 7, September 21, September 28, October 19 and 26, November 2 and 30, December 21 and January 4 and 11.

Virtual financial aid information session is scheduled for 7 p.m. November 17.

For more information, please click here or call (305) 446-5673.

Learning Lane, an early childhood education school located at 260 Crandon Boulevard, Suite 4, offers programs for three- and four-years-old enrolled in Pre Kindergarten.

Tutoring is also available in private or group sessions. Also, summer educational and social programs are on the school's curriculum for the upcoming school year.

For more information, contact Ms. Sita at (772) 321-6067 or learninglane11@gmail.com.

St. Christopher's By-the-Sea, for children up to the 6th grade, offers programs that include authentic Montessori curriculum, individualized learning, fosters academic, social and emotional development, new STEAM program, new library, and robust after-school program offering classes from ballet to robotics.

The school, located at 95 Harbor Drive, reports that all of its most recent graduates were accepted into the middle schools of their choice.

The school has over 50 years of academic excellence on Key Biscayne.

For more information, call (305) 361-5080 or visit then online.

Parents looking for a school with hands-on-learning, engineering, music, art and science, Key Biscayne Presbyterian School, 160 Harbor Drive, may be the right choice.

The school enrolls children starting at 18 months through to first grade and offers a unique blend of learning, from outdoor education to photography.

For more information, call 9305) 361-2058, click here or email the school at school @kbpc.org.

St. Agnes Catholic School, 122 Harbor Drive, is also preparing for the school year. To register your children, call (305) 361-3245.