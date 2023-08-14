This week, students return to public throughout Miami and while families prepare for another school year, Miami-Dade County Public School (M-DCPS), administrators face the challenge and urgency of dealing with a teacher shortage.

This past Friday, speaking at Miami Senior High School, M-DCPS’ School Superintendent Dr. José Dotres, presented his vision for the school year, which begins on Thursday, August 17, recognizing the challenges his school district faces.

In recent weeks, M-DCPS has hired more than 600 teachers, but as of Friday there were 280 unfilled vacancies, the superintendent said.

Dotres said recruiting remains a priority within the district through a Teacher Candidate Residency Program, which allows Miami Dade College School of Education students in their last year, to be hired while completing their degree.

The high cost of living in Miami and the relatively low income of educators are proving difficult challenges to overcome in attracting many young people to choose teaching as a career.

Recently, the teacher’s union and he district reached an agreement, raising M-DCPS teachers by of 7 to 10 percent.

