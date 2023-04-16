Broward schools to reopen Monday

Broward County Public Schools were closed Thursday and Friday of last week, this after last Wednesday’s unprecedented - and record setting rain fall - when parts of Broward County, especially Fort Lauderdale, were doused with more than 25 inches of rain in a matter of hours.

Florida Gov Ron DeSantis on Thursday, declared a state of emergency or Broward County.

On Sunday afternoon, Broward Schools tweeted Sunday that it plans to resume normal operations on Monday.

In the Tweet, Broward Schools said, “All school campuses and administrative offices will be open. Afterschool care, events and activities will also operate on a normal schedule.”