Broward schools to use metal detectors

Starting this Spring, the Broward County Public School district will introduce the random use of metal detectors in schools as a tool to curve a rise in guns and other weapons on school campuses.

According to a South Florida Sun Sentinel report, the plan, which Interim Superintendent Vickie Cartwright will discuss with the School Board at their next meeting, will entail using metal-detection wands to screen book-bags and purses of various classrooms on a random basis.

For the complete Sun Sentinel report, click here.