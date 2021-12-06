Bullying bill to expand reach of the Hope scholarship passes first step

Concerns from senators and an advocacy group over the expansion of a scholarship voucher program designed to help victims of bullying in Florida schools — which now could even include students not physically, mentally or cyber-bullied — couldn’t move the needle at last week’s Education Committee meeting in Tallahassee.

Sen. Manny Diaz (R-Hialeah Gardens) introduced Senate Bill 506, which would allow parents to choose where their child goes to school, some at taxpayers’ expense, simply if they reside in a school district found to be in non-compliance with state laws.

In the case of Miami-Dade County Public Schools, for example, it was one of eight school districts penalized for mask mandates, which Diaz’s bill shows as a form of bullying.

Sen. Diaz said parents have been “increasingly frustrated,” when it comes to their child getting a proper education with requirements such as mask mandates.

“... this allows them (parents) to make that decision in the case where they may feel hopeless because of the fact that the district has violated the law or rules, and is not complying, (providing) an option for them to take advantage for their students,” he said at last Tuesday’s meeting at the Capitol.

Sen. Lori Berman (D-Boynton Beach) was among those who had concerns.

“From what I’m understanding, the bully is allowed to stay in the school and all you have to say is you were bullied and you’re allowed to leave the school?” she asked. “Even if an investigation finds that you weren’t bullied, you’re still allowed to take advantage of this scholarship ... I don’t think it's a good use of our taxpayer dollars at all, and ... I’ll be voting against the bill today.”

The bill, however, did pass its first step by a 6-4 margin, with all Democrats voting against it and all Republicans in favor. Now, SB 506 heads to an appropriation subcommittee on Jan. 11.

There is no companion bill in the House as of yet.

SB 506 calls for “revising the purpose of the Hope Scholarship program and revising program eligibility” as well as authorizing payment of scholarship funds into an Educational Savings Account rather than a check directly to the student’s parents.

The Hope Scholarship program was instituted in 2018 — the first state to offer private school vouchers specifically aimed at students who are bullied or attacked in public schools. It is designed to assist eligible families whose children are bullied and want to transfer either to another public school (with travel expenses not to exceed $750) or a private school (with an estimated allowance of $7,000 a year), both deemed as “safer” places.

In August, the State Board of Education approved a new emergency rule allowing parents of children who face “COVID-19 harassment” the opportunity to apply for Hope Scholarship vouchers and move their kids to a private school or another school district. That came after Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order, which called for rules that would protect parents’ decisions when it came to wearing, or not wearing, masks.

Bullying widespread nationally

How significant is bullying? One in five students nationally ages 12-18 say they have been bullied during the school year, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Approximately 160,000 teens have skipped school because of bullying, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics-The National Education Association, and 1 in 10 cite repeated bullying as the reason they stop going to school.

Bullying can lead to poor grades and low self-esteem. Florida’s anti-bullying law includes harassment, hazing, robbery, sexual assault, cyber-bullying, racial or religious harassment, teasing, intimidation, stalking, and even bullying by teachers.

Reportedly, Florida public schools only have a combined 0.1% reported bullying rate, with roughly two out of every three public schools reporting zero cases.

Latest figures show 1,800-plus Hope Scholarships have been awarded at a $7,000 average amount, and 1,934-plus schools are actively involved in the state program.

Sen. Berman asked if the excess funds could be utilized elsewhere.

“If $78 million was set aside for this program and only $2.9 million was used, couldn’t some of this money be used for other scholarships?” she asked. (Diaz said some money could be made available to the Family Empowerment Scholarship after the fiscal year.)

Karen Mazzola, a volunteer spokesperson for the Florida Parent Teacher Association, opposed the bill, telling the Islander News, “Why aren’t we using that money to strengthen public schools? The Florida PTA has a long-standing position, on the national and state level, for opposing things like voucher scholarships that take money away from public education.”

Questions about flow of money

Sen. Diaz’s expansion proposal of the Hope Scholarship program raised even more questions.

Sen. Tina Polsky (D-Boca Raton), who in October garnered national attention after asking new Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, who was unmasked, to leave her office, and later received death threats for her actions, had several issues with SB 506.

First, she wanted to know if, say, a new private school costs only $5,000 a year and you happen to receive $10,000 from the scholarship program, where does the remainder go?

The funding, based on district student allocation, is converted into an Educational Savings Account, and excess money, if any, can be used for “curriculum, tuition fees and specialized assessments,” according to Sen. Diaz.

A look at just two private schools in Miami-Dade County show tuition is more than the $7,000 average allotment in the Hope program. According to U.S. News and World Report, the yearly tuition, for example, at Miami Union Academy is $7,985 for upper grades and $10,500 at Miami Christian School for its highest grade offered.

With SB 506, the School Board must take action against a school district and note that district is out of compliance before this part of the expanded bill could be used by a student.

“Even if you don’t qualify (under harassment protocols), you change schools and still get money?” Sen. Polsky asked.

“This scholarship empowers parents to make that decision, whether to bring a teacher into a home,” said Sen. Diaz, noting tutors don’t necessarily have to be teachers, but they could be parents homeschooling their child or other assistive personnel.

“Just to be clear, I could take the money, homeschool my kid, and pay myself to be the person’s teacher or pay a friend to be the teacher?” Sen. Polsky asked.

Actually, no money is exchanged when transferring to another public school, except for the travel allotment, if deemed necessary.

Sen. Polsky also asked: “Originally, if there was a bullying incident and a student leaves and they (find later) they weren’t really bullied, what happens?”

Sen. Diaz said, “Once the student becomes eligible, there’s no waiting for validation — that’s the current law. Once the student is in the Hope Scholarship (program), as long as the parent continues to enroll their student,” that child remains eligible.

Sen. Berman asked if a child applies while the school district is under non-compliance, then the district complies, does that child lose the right to the transfer funds?

Sen. Diaz said, “Once the student becomes eligible, they continue to use it, regardless of what action school districts take beyond that.”

Currently, none of the 67 Florida school districts are in non-compliance, so no child could take advantage of the expanded scholarship program as of now under that parameter, Sen. Diaz said, other than bullying or harassment.

Several groups waived in support of SB 506, including Americans for Prosperity and the Florida Citizens Alliance, where spokesperson Heidi Daniels said, “As a mother of a child who was bullied for months ... we actually had to move across town to get her into a better school.” She wanted the Hope Scholarship advertised more, so more parents could take advantage of the program.

Also weighing in to support the bill was Step Up for Students, a non-profit in Jacksonville which oversees Florida’s state scholarship programs.

The program “supports legislation that expands families’ education options,” Scott Kent, Assistant Director of Strategic Communications, told the Islander News. “Education Savings Accounts (ESAs) provide parents the flexibility to spend their education dollars in ways that customize student learning, by allowing them to select the education settings, materials and services that best fit their children’s needs. This helps public education fulfill the promise of equal opportunity.”

According to the Florida Phoenix, Kent said, overall, there have been 349 applications for the Hope Scholarship citing COVID bullying or harassment, with 65 of those students having transferred to another school.

“As long as money keeps coming in from the state (for the expanded proposal), we’re going to keep speaking against it, unless they change it significantly,” said Mazzola, with the Florida PTA. “Manny Diaz knows we have a long-standing position on this.”